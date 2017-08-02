

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating the circumstances around the deaths of two women who were found without vital signs at an Etobicoke apartment building on Tuesday night.

Officials told CP24 that the two 18-year-old women were found in a building near Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road at around 10 p.m.

According to paramedics, both females were pronounced dead at the scene and it appears they died of a suspected overdose.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said police will not be able to confirm the cause of death until investigators see the autopsy results.

She added that there were no signs of foul play or obvious signs of trauma.

One of the women who died was a resident of the building, Douglas-Cook said.

The relationship between the two women is not yet known.

Police are not looking for any suspects and say there is no indication the women were with anyone else at the time of their deaths.

Mayor to hold meeting on overdose deaths:

Mayor John Tory commented on the incident at a news conference on Tuesday morning and said that he has set up a meeting with public health officials and police on Thursday morning in the wake of a recent spike of overdose deaths in the city.

"These are unimaginable tragedies. These are young people in many cases who are somebody’s son and daughter. They are in the beginning of their life and to have them lose their lives because of preventable activity is something that is very disturbing to me as the mayor," Tory said.

"I will say that we started to try to keep up with this or even get ahead of it a number of months ago with a harm reduction strategy... But I know there is much more work to be done and again it is something that all the governments have to work on together."

The chief medical officer of health, Toronto police, public health staff, the ministry of health, and other first responders will be in attendance at Thursday's meeting, Tory noted.

The mayor said the purpose of the meeting will be to discuss the recent tragedies and see if there are more short-term solutions to prevent future overdose deaths.

Over a four-day period last week, Toronto police said emergency crews responded to 24 overdose-related incidents, four of which were fatal.

Police previously said some of the overdoses could be linked to street drugs laced with fentanyl.