

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two women have been rushed to hospital after a violent incident in the city’s Birch Cliff area.

It happened at around 1:50 p.m. at a home near Birchmount Road and Pinegrove Avenue.

One woman was found with life-threatening stab wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, Toronto police said.

Another woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto police said it wasn’t clear how she had been injured.

One person is in custody in connection with the incident.