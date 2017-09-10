Two women in hospital after Birch Cliff stabbing
Police investigate a stabbing at a home on Birchmount Rd. Sunday September 10, 2017. (Pat Derra /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, September 10, 2017 3:13PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 10, 2017 3:20PM EDT
Two women have been rushed to hospital after a violent incident in the city’s Birch Cliff area.
It happened at around 1:50 p.m. at a home near Birchmount Road and Pinegrove Avenue.
One woman was found with life-threatening stab wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run, Toronto police said.
Another woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Toronto police said it wasn’t clear how she had been injured.
One person is in custody in connection with the incident.