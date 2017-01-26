

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are trying to identify two women wanted in connection with a series of distraction thefts in Etobicoke over the past two months.

According to police, between Dec. 4 and Jan. 5, five people who were dining in the area of south Etobioke found that their wallet had been stolen from a purse hanging on the back of their chair.

Police said in all five cases, the suspect would back their chair up to the back of the victim’s chair and pretend to reach into their own jacket pocket.

The suspect would instead reach into the victim’s purse or coat pocket.

Police said another distraction theft was reported at Cloverdale Mall earlier this month.

At around noon on Jan. 5, a 58-year-old woman was leaving the mall when a woman who was walking in front of her dropped some papers on the ground.

When the 58-year-old held the door open to assist the woman who had dropped the papers, police said another woman unzipped the victim’s purse and took her wallet.

Both women fled the scene.

After reviewing security camera footage, investigators said they discovered that as the victim was completing her last purchase, one of the suspects peered over the victim’s shoulder and watched the victim enter her credit card PIN.

The two suspects then followed the victim toward the door, where police say they got into position to deliberately drop the papers and rob the woman.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).