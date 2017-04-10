Two workers seriously injured in downtown industrial accident
Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com
Published Monday, April 10, 2017 2:32PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 10, 2017 3:37PM EDT
Two workers have serious injuries after they were struck by a piece of concrete in the city’s downtown core, police say.
It happened at a construction site near Bay and Walton streets, just south of Gerrard Street West, at around 1:30 p.m.
Toronto Paramedics Services say both victims, believed to be in their 40s, sustained serious injuries in the accident.
They say one victim has been rushed to a trauma centre and the other to a local hospital.
The Ministry of Labour will investigate the incident.