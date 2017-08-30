

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators say they have arrested and charged a 34-year-old Toronto man after two young girls swimming in the pool of a North York condo tower were reportedly sexually assaulted Sunday evening.

On Sunday night at about 7:25 p.m., police arrived at a condo building in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

Investigators allege that four children under the age of 13 were in the pool area of the building when two of the girls in the group were approached and sexually assaulted.

A suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

Police identified him on Wednesday as Narek Adamyan.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

He appeared in court at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Monday morning.