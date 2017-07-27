

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The type of ride that suffered a structural failure at a state fair in Ohio, sending one man to his death, will not be brought to this year’s Canadian National Exhibition, organizers and regulators say.

On Wednesday, the “Fire Ball” swinging thrill ride at the Ohio State Fair in Columbus suffered a serious structural failure, sending as many as eight people falling to the ground as the pendulum-like ride was in mid-swing.

One man died as a result and seven others were injured. Two of them remained in critical condition in hospital on Thursday morning.

“We are saddened by the tragedy at the Ohio State Fair, and our thoughts are with those involved,” a spokesperson with the CNE said Thursday.

On Thursday, officials with the CNE said the Fire Ball ride “will not be part of the CNE this year until further notice.”

The vendor that provides rides to the CNE, North American Midway Entertainment, told CP24 it has grounded all of its “Fire Ball” pendulum rides while it seeks guidance and new safety measures from the ride’s manufacturer.

The CNE says all fair rides are inspected by the provincial Technical Standards and Safety Authority prior to the Ex opening to the public. And rides are also inspected daily during the course of the Exhibition.