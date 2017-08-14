

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The University of Toronto says it has asked Facebook to remove an event page for a white nationalist rally at the institution's downtown campus.

Althea Blackburn-Evans, a U of T spokeswoman, says no organizers for the Toronto Nationalist Rally have inquired about booking space at the university.

She adds that the university reached out to Facebook and asked them to remove the event page, but has not received a response.

The Toronto Nationalist Rally, according to its event page, is scheduled for September 14.

It is hosted by the Canadian Nationalist Party, a political organization that claims to support ethnic nationalism.

According to the event page, the rally is intended to discuss "the nationalist movement in Canada."