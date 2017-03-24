U.S. State Department grants permit for Keystone XL pipeline
In this Nov. 3, 2015, file photo, the Keystone Steele City pumping station, into which the planned Keystone XL pipeline is to connect to, is seen in Steele City, Neb. TransCanada says it has received a presidential permit from the U.S. State Department that allows it to build the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 7:25AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 24, 2017 7:26AM EDT
CALGARY - TransCanada says it has received a presidential permit from the U.S. State Department that allows it to build the long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline.
Former president Barack Obama rejected the previous Keystone proposal saying it wasn't in the U.S. national interest.
The new administration has said repeatedly that President Donald Trump supports the project.
However, Keystone may face more hurdles.
TransCanada (TSX:TRP) still does not have deals with all the landowners in Nebraska on the proposed route.
The company also lacks a permit in that state and protesters promise they will try to stop the project, which will stretch from Alberta to refineries Texas.