Uber charges customer more than $18,000 for downtown Toronto ride
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, December 11, 2017 5:32PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 11, 2017 5:55PM EST
TORONTO -- Uber is apologizing to a customer who was charged more than $18,000 for a short ride in downtown Toronto.
Photos posted on social media over the weekend showed that an Uber rider was billed $18,518.50 for a 21-minute Uber ride.
An Uber spokesperson confirmed the incident, and says the rider had been fully refunded.
Uber staff say the massive over-charge was a result of driver error, not a technical glitch.
Uber says the ride in question took place in a traditional taxi cab signed up to the ridehailing service -- an option available to customers in Toronto -- and that the driver made a mistake when entering the details of the fare into his cab's meter.
The spokesperson says the company continues to look into what happened.
My friend was charged 18K for a 20 Min ride (!), and they are sticking to it. What in the world??? This is insane! @Uber_Support @badassboz @Uber pic.twitter.com/RjFihVLKIC— Emily Kennard (@emilykennard) December 9, 2017