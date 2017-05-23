

Chris Fox, CP24.com





An Uber driver has been arrested and charged after he allegedly refused to let a female passenger out of his car and attempted to forcibly take her to another location.

Police say that the 18-year-old woman ordered an Uber to the Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue area at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The male driver then showed up as scheduled and the woman got into the car.

That’s when police allege that the driver engaged the woman in an inappropriate conversation and proceeded to make unwanted advances towards her.

The woman then asked to be let out of the car but police allege that the driver refused and attempted to forcibly take her to another location.

Police, however, say that the woman managed to escape the vehicle and get help.

Sukhbaj Singh, 24, of Belleville, was subsequently arrested on Monday and charged with forcible confinement, kidnapping and assault.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Uber said that the company has revoked Singh’s access to the Uber app and is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

"What's been described is unacceptable and is not tolerated on the Uber app. We immediately removed this driver's access following this report and will provide any information to law enforcement that would be helpful for their investigation,” Kayla Whaling said.