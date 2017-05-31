

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





An Uber driver is facing charges after police say a 15-year-old passenger was allegedly sexually assaulted earlier this year.

According to police, the incident occurred on Jan. 25, 2017 after the teen ordered an Uber from the bus terminal located near Bay and Edward streets.

Police allege that during the ride, the Uber driver sexually assaulted the passenger.

The girl contacted police in May 2017 after she spoke with someone who encouraged her to report the alleged incident.

On May 18, 41-year-old Toronto resident Fahmy Saggaf was charged in connection with the case. He is facing one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall on June 22.

Police say they are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to call investigators at 416-808-2922 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).