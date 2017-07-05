Uber driver charged following alleged sex assault in Oakville
Two men and a teenage boy have been charged with numerous drugs and weapons offences after a raid in Oakville early Friday. (CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, July 5, 2017 11:44AM EDT
OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Police say an Uber driver is facing charges in an alleged sexual assault in Oakville, Ont.
Halton regional police say they began investigating the allegations last month.
They describe the alleged victim as a young female passenger.
Police say a 33-year-old Toronto man was arrested on Monday and has been charged with sexual assault and breach of probation.