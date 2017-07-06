

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Starting today, Uber riders in Toronto and some other cities in Canada will have the option of tipping drivers for a ride.

According to Uber, the feature is a “way to say thanks” to drivers and is “optional, but always appreciated.”

The move introduces a feature which had hitherto distinguished the service from cabs.

The tips go directly to the driver without Uber taking a cut and riders can tip up to 30 days after the ride. For Uber EATS, partners have up to seven days after a delivery to give a tip.

Uber says that drivers will not be able to see in advance which riders tend to give tips.

Uber users will have to update the app in order to see the new feature.

Tipping is being introduced as part of a “180 Days of Change” announced by the company on June 20th as an initiative to improve working conditions for drivers. The company had faced increasing criticism in recent months that drivers could not earn a decent living through the platform.

So far, reaction from riders has been mixed. While some say that they like the idea of being able to show a good driver that they appreciated their service, others said the absence of tipping was one of the features that drew them to Uber as a cheaper option in the first place.

The company says tipping is being launched today in a number of cities in Ontario and Alberta and will be available in every U.S. and Canadian city by the end of July 2017.