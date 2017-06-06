

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The union representing striking Toronto Zoo workers says it has prepared a new offer aimed at kick starting stalled negotiations with management.

About 400 members of CUPE Local 1600 walked off the job on May 11 after negotiators for the union were unable to reach an agreement with management.

The two sides have not held formal discussions since talks broke off but CUPE 1600 President Christine McKenzie announced on Tuesday that the union has prepared a “comprehensive” new offer that it hopes will get negotiators for the union and management back at the bargaining table.

McKenzie, however, did not provide any information on the contents of that offer on Tuesday.

“The motivation behind this new position is the welfare of the zoo animals and the safety of the zoo management and administrative staff,” she said. “For weeks now animals have been cared for by management staff. Despite their dedication to the zoo and the animals they’re not equipped to deal with providing the specific level of car needed for the continued wellbeing of our animals, care that is usually provided by our highly skilled and trained members.”

McKenzie said that ensuring animals at the zoo are properly cared for requires “a level of familiarity” between animals and zookeepers that has been “compromised” by the ongoing strike.

She said that zoo management also do not possess the necessary knowledge to care for animals in times of crisis.

One such example, she said, came on May 15 when the union permitted one of its members to cross the picket line and provide care to a pair of newly born clouded leopard cubs that were being rejected by their mother.

“The risk to safety grows on a daily basis,” she said. “Our disagreement with the zoo’s board of management is based primarily on these important relationships and the tenure our members at the zoo.”

CUPE Local 1600 has previously said that their dispute with management mostly revolves around a push to remove several clauses pertaining to the job security of employees.

The zoo has been closed to the public since workers first walked off the job.