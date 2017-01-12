

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Ontario Provincial Police will be providing an update tomorrow in the case of a former Woodstock nurse charged with murdering eight elderly long-term care patients, CTV News has learned.

The accused, 49-year-old Elizabeth Tracey Mae Wettlaufer, is currently facing eight counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of eight seniors, who died at long-term care homes in Woodstock and London between 2007 and 2014.

The former Ontario nurse was charged in October following a multi-jurisdictional investigation involving the London Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police.

The patients, who ranged in age from 75 to 96, were residents of long-term care facilities where Wettlaufer worked--- the Caressant Care centre in Woodstock and the Meadow Park long-term care facility in London.

They died, police allege, after being administered some type of drug.

CTV News has also confirmed that police are not ruling out additional charges and may consider asking a judge to allow bodies to be exhumed as part of the investigation.

Last month, London-based lawyer William Brennan told CTV News that the OPP had been asked to look in to two additional deaths at a long-term care facility where Wettlaufer was employed.

Wettlaufer is scheduled to appear in court in Woodstock on Friday.