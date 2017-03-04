

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A woman narrowly escaped injury after a car lost control and pushed a large garbage dumpster through the window of her apartment.

The accident happened on Cordova Street near Islington Avenue and Dundas Street at around 1 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed when it lost control, mounted a curb and hit a garbage dumpster, pushing it through a parking lot and into the window of a ground-floor apartment.

“It almost hit someone right in the back of the head. She had just moved from the chair she was sitting on. Literally two minutes, she said. Thank god, thank god she got up. The bin went right through the window,” a witness at the scene told CP24.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested for an alcohol-related offence, police say.