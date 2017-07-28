

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a shooting in a Green P parking lot near Queen Street West shortly after midnight.

Police were dispatched to a lot on Cameron Street just north of Queen Street at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about the sound of gunshots.

Upon arrival, police say that officers located shell casings on scene as well as evidence of a vehicle that had been struck by a bullet.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.

Police have since cleared the scene.