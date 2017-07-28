Vehicle hit by bullet after shots fired in Green P parking lot
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting in a Green P parking lot on Cameron Street just north of Queen Street. (Chris Bracken)
Police are investigating after a shooting in a Green P parking lot near Queen Street West shortly after midnight.
Police were dispatched to a lot on Cameron Street just north of Queen Street at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving multiple calls about the sound of gunshots.
Upon arrival, police say that officers located shell casings on scene as well as evidence of a vehicle that had been struck by a bullet.
No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this point.
Police have since cleared the scene.