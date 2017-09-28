

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are continuing to search for a vehicle wanted in connection with pedestrian-involved collision in Scarborough that left one woman and her young daughter dead.

The incident occurred near Warden Avenue and Continental Place at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Toronto police Sgt. Carm Zambri said a family of four had just finished dinner at a nearby plaza and the father and mother were carrying their two children across the street from the west side of Warden Avenue to the east side.

While the father and one of the children made it across the street successfully, Zambri said the mother and the couple’s five-year-old daughter were struck by a vehicle.

Both the mother and daughter were struck in the northbound lanes, propelling the pair into the southbound lanes. The mother was also struck by another vehicle heading southbound.

The northbound vehicle remained at the scene but police say the southbound vehicle did not.

The woman and the child were rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition and both died in hospital a short time later.

The family, police added, did not cross at a designated crossing area.

Police have described the outstanding vehicle as a 2006 to 2011 dark-coloured, four-door Honda Civic.

"It would have damage to the right, front passenger’s side. In particular, the right front wheel well area. We have actual debris from that vehicle," Const. Clint Stibbe told CP24 at the scene.

"We are asking anybody if they see a vehicle matching that description to contact police as soon as possible... In most cases, neighbours would recognize something that is perhaps different about that vehicle because they do generally see those vehicles on a daily basis."

Stibbe urged the driver and any passengers who were inside the vehicle to come forward.

"The driver itself is responsible for what happens with that vehicle after they leave the scene but at the same time, any passenger that may have been in that vehicle, we are reaching out to those individuals as well," Stibbe said.

"So driver, if you are listening, contact a lawyer and then turn yourself into police. Passenger, if you were in that vehicle, you have a responsibility to contact police, otherwise you could be become an accessory."

Roads were shut down in the area for the police investigation but the area has since reopened to traffic.