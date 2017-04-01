

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are working to determine whether a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian in the city’s Brockton Village neighbourhood is the same vehicle that crashed into a nearby storefront and severed a gas line minutes later.

The pedestrian was initially struck by a vehicle near Bloor and Margueretta streets at around 1:15 a.m. Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle sped off southbound after the collision, drove through a stop sign at Dundas Street and then crashed into a storefront.

Police say that by the time they arrived on scene nobody was inside the vehicle that hit the storefront; however a person of interest was later taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the pedestrian that was initially hit by the vehicle is in serious condition, according to police.

Police say that gas leak in the vicinity of the storefront remains active. Dundas Street is closed from Brock to Lansdowne avenues as a result.