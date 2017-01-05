

Chris Fox, CP24.com





More than 20 venomous snakes were seized from a home in North York on Tuesday during the execution of a search warrant.

Staff from the City of Toronto’s Municipal Licensing and Standards division executed the search warrant with assistance from the Toronto Police Service, the Toronto Zoo and Toronto Public Health.

According to the City of Toronto, the search warrant was obtained on the basis of information from the Canada Border Services Agency indicating that a quantity of venomous snakes had been imported from Asia and were bound for a Toronto address.

Staff seized 20 live snakes and 18 dead snakes at the home, all of which are prohibited under city bylaws.

The snakes seized included a variety of cobras, rattlesnakes, vipers, puff adders and hundred pacers.

According to the city, all of the snakes are “extremely dangerous” and are currently in the custody of Toronto Animal Services.

The person found to be in possession of the snakes has been charged with 20 counts of keeping prohibited animals contrary to the municipal code. Each charge carries a maximum fine of $5,000.