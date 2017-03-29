

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





VIA Rail revealed on Tuesday it is offering $150 unlimited train passes for Canadian youth during July, but has since suspended its promotion after "high demand" caused the website to crash.

For Canada’s 150th Birthday, the intercity rail service is selling unlimited Canada-wide travel for $150 during the entire month of July, according to Via Rail’s website.

This includes travelers between 12 and 25 years of age. It also applies to those 26 or older with valid student identification.

The deal is nearly half the price of a typical youth summer pass.

Pass holders can travel from coast-to-coast in economy class, with stops in nearly every province except Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

VIA Rail announced the promotion on Feb. 7, with Minister of Transport Marc Garneau on hand for the announcement at an Ottawa train station.

"The government of Canada is proud to participate in initiatives that contribute to making 2017 an exception and memorable year," Garneau is quoted as saying in a news release.

But with overwhelming demand, VIA Rail’s website says the passes are “temporarily unavailable.”

Due to technical difficulties, our Canada 150 Youth Pass is temporarily unavailable. Stay tuned for more updates. — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) March 29, 2017

Shortly after noon Wednesday, the website put the brakes on the pass "due to technical difficulties."

However, if you were lucky enough to snatch up a pass beforehand, the site is still accepting bookings from existing pass holders.

VIA Rail told CTV News in a statement that its "technical teams are working to find the source of the problem."

The rail service is asking new purchasers to call their reservation group or email their requests, according to Twitter.

VIA Rail says they will provide customers with more information once the technical glitch is resolved, though provided no estimate of when that may be.