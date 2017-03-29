Via Rail’s site crashed after announcing $150 youth passes in July
For Canada's 150th Birthday, Via Rail is offering $150 youth passes for July. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 11:28AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 29, 2017 11:34AM EDT
Via Rail revealed it is offering $150 unlimited train passes for Canadian youth during July, but has since suspended its promotion after the Via Rail site crashed due to its popularity.
For Canada’s 150th Birthday, the intercity rail service is selling unlimited travel across Canada for $150, according to Via Rail’s website.
This includes travelers between 12 and 25 years of age. It also applies to those 26 or older with valid student ID.
The deal is nearly half the price of a typical youth summer pass and applies to over 20 cities across the country.
But with overwhelming demand, Via Rail’s website is “temporarily unavailable.”
Due to technical difficulties, our Canada 150 Youth Pass is temporarily unavailable. Stay tuned for more updates.— VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) March 29, 2017
The rail service is asking purchasers to call their reservation group or email their requests, according to Twitter.
There is no word when the website will be back online.
CP24 reached out to Via Rail for comment, but has not received a response.