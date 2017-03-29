

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Via Rail revealed it is offering $150 unlimited train passes for Canadian youth during July, but has since suspended its promotion after the Via Rail site crashed due to its popularity.

For Canada’s 150th Birthday, the intercity rail service is selling unlimited travel across Canada for $150, according to Via Rail’s website.

This includes travelers between 12 and 25 years of age. It also applies to those 26 or older with valid student ID.

The deal is nearly half the price of a typical youth summer pass and applies to over 20 cities across the country.

But with overwhelming demand, Via Rail’s website is “temporarily unavailable.”

Due to technical difficulties, our Canada 150 Youth Pass is temporarily unavailable. Stay tuned for more updates. — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) March 29, 2017

The rail service is asking purchasers to call their reservation group or email their requests, according to Twitter.

There is no word when the website will be back online.

CP24 reached out to Via Rail for comment, but has not received a response.