Victim has possibly life-threatening injuries after assault call at Seaton House
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 6:56AM EDT
A man in his 50s has serious and possibly life-threatening injuries after he was attacked outside the Seaton House shelter.
Paramedics say they were called to the men’s shelter on George Street at around 11:45 p.m. for an assault call.
Paramedics say they then transported the victim to a trauma centre.
The details surrounding the incident itself are not immediately clear.