Victim identified in deadly Etobicoke shooting
Police tape is shown at the scene of a homicide on La Rush Drive early Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 5:26AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, March 31, 2017 12:08PM EDT
A 53-year-old man is dead following a shooting on a quiet residential street in Etobicoke early Friday morning.
Antonio Sergi was found in the driveway of a house on La Rush Drive near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.
He had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced on scene, according to police.
No arrests have been made at this point.
Police say that a caller initially reported seeing a male, who was about six-feet tall and wearing dark-coloured clothing, running from the scene.
Police say they are unsure whether that person is a suspect in the shooting or was simply fleeing the gunfire.
It also remains unclear what connection Sergi had to the house that the shooting occurred outside of.
Neighbour say a married couple has lived in that home for the last 20 years.
A large perimeter has been set up on La Rush Drive as police investigate. The Toronto Police Service canine unit was also brought in to conduct a search of the neighbourhood early Friday morning, though it is not clear whether any evidence was uncovered during the course of that search.
Forensic officers are currently on scene.