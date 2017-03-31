

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 53-year-old man is dead after he was shot in front of his home on a quiet residential street in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

Antonio Sergi was found in the driveway of a house on La Rush Drive near Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

He had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced on scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this point.

Police say that a caller initially reported seeing a male, who was about six-feet tall and wearing dark-coloured clothing, running from the scene.

Police say they are unsure whether that person is a suspect in the shooting or was simply fleeing the gunfire.

Sergi was returning to his home at the time he was shot, police said.

A neighbour who did not wish to be identified told CTV News Toronto he heard a single gunshot, which sounded to him “like a hammer” striking the side of a wall.

Investigators said Friday afternoon that they believe the shooting was targeted.

A large perimeter has been set up on La Rush Drive as police investigate. The Toronto Police Service canine unit was also brought in to conduct a search of the neighbourhood early Friday morning, though it is not clear whether any evidence was uncovered during the course of that search.

Forensic officers are currently on scene.