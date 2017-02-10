

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The victim in a deadly shooting in Markham early Friday morning has been identified as a 27-year-old man who lived in the area.

York Regional Police say they were called to a residence on Hillwood Street near Stonebridge Drive and Castlemore Avenue for a weapons call at around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 27-year-old Noel Williams, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Reports from the scene indicate that shell casings from a semi-automatic firearm were found on a sidewalk.

Police say that the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle, though no description has been provided.

In a press release issued on Friday morning, police said they have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are appealing to anyone else with information to come forward.

Police also said that they are canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood in the hopes of locating surveillance camera footage.