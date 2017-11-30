

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The victim of a fatal overnight collision in Brampton has been identified as a 42-year-old Catholic elementary school teacher.

Leo Abraham of Caledon was driving home from a Toronto FC game when the collision occurred.

According to a friend, the two had gone together but taken separate vehicles.

The collision happened on Mayfield Road, between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive at around 1:25. a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police said a westbound Toyota Highlander driven by Abraham crossed the centre line for unknown reasons, and collided with a tractor trailer that was travelling in the opposite direction.

The highlander ended up in a ditch on the side of the road.

Abraham, a married father who taught Grade 4 and Grade 5 at St. John Bosco School in Brampton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say they are still investigating the cause of the collision.

Mayfield Road was closed between Humber Station Road and Coleraine Drive for the entire morning as police investigated the deadly crash. The road reopened at around 12:30 a.m.