

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A man is in hospital in stable condition after a stabbing in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood.

It happened near Eglinton Avenue and Richardson Avenue, in the area of Keele Street, at around 7:25 a.m.

Police say when they responded to the scene, they found evidence of a stabbing but could not locate a victim.

After checking with area hospitals, police say they discovered that the victim had made his own way to hospital following the stabbing.

The victim is expected to survive.

No information on possible suspects has been released.