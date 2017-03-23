

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a shooting in the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to Cather Crescent near Allen Road and Ranee Avenue at around 2:05 a.m. after receiving a call for the sound of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was then rushed to hospital via emergency run.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting so far and police have not released any information about potential suspects.