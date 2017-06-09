

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Police are searching for a male suspect after a video shows a 61-year-old man being allegedly assaulted in High Park last Saturday afternoon.

The victim Tom Freda told CP24 that the alleged assault took place in the park after dropping his son off just after 1 p.m.

Freda said the altercation arose after he asked for the suspect's dog to be put on a leash.

“As I was getting in my car, I noticed an American pit bull terrier running freely without a leash in a designated ‘on-leash-only’ part of the park – just a few hundred feet from a playground and tennis court,” he said. “I yelled to the owner to secure his dog.”

“I had my phone/camera recording video in case it could be used by police to charge the suspect.”

The victim said he was punched several times in the head and ended up on the ground bleeding. Freda then added the suspect returned and allegedly kicked him several times in the face before fleeing the area.

Freda said he broke his nose and required stitches as a result of the alleged assault.

Toronto police confirmed to CP24 on Friday that the alleged assault was reported to them and officials say an investigation is underway.

The suspect has been described as a six-foot male with a medium build and short curly black hair. At the time, he was wearing a black t-shirt with a black denim vest and black jeans. As well, he had a camouflage bandana around his neck and was carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).