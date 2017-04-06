

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police released video footage Thursday of a brazen daytime in shooting that occurred in Etobicoke's Jamestown neighbourhood last year, with one of two suspects in the incident still outstanding.

Toronto police say that on June 1 at 9:15 a.m., a man was walking in the parking lot of a housing complex at 15 Pittsboro Drive, near Finch Avenue West and Martin Grove Road.

Two male suspects allegedly approached him, drew handguns, and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police arrived a short time later to find the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

On March 8, 2017, a suspect identified as Ibrahim Abdikarim, 23, was arrested and charged.

He faces offences including attempted murder and discharging a firearm with intent to wound and endanger life.

A second suspect, identified as 22-year-old Shamaury White, is still outstanding.

He is wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent to wound and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is described as a black male, standing five-feet-ten inches tall, with braided black hair, brown eyes and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a blue, short-sleeved t-shirt with a collar, black and white running shoes, black jeans and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).