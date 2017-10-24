

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance footage of a botched street robbery in Oshawa last month that left a 22-year-old man in serious condition with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened in the area of Simcoe Street and Wellington Avenue at around 4:10 p.m. on Sept. 23.

In the video released Tuesday, a male suspect is seen getting out of a black Nissan Sentra sedan and walking toward a residential intersection.

He approaches two males riding bicycles on the sidewalk.

Investigators allege the suspect demanded one of the victims’ jewelry. The victim refused to comply.

In the video, the victim gets off of his bike when the suspect gives chase. The suspect then pulls out what appears to be a handgun and fires, striking the victim.

The suspect then runs back to his car while the victim hobbles to the sidewalk. A friend of the victim then runs into a nearby home to contact police.

The victim was first taken to a local hospital and then transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

Investigators say the suspect is a black male in his mid-20s. He was driving a 2013-2015 Nissan Sentra sedan with tinted windows and black steel rims.

Anyone with new information is asked to call Det. McInhall or Det. Const. Kerr at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5359 or 5365.