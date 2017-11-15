

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators have released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with two separate convenience store robberies that occurred in Markham and Vaughan last month.

On Oct. 21 at about 2 p.m., York Regional Police say they were called to a convenience store at 82 Copper Creek Drive in Markham.

Investigators say a male went behind the counter of the store, pushed a clerk out of the way and got into the cash register.

He allegedly made off with an unknown quantity of cash and fled the scene on foot.

Two days later at about 11:30 p.m., police say they were called to a convenience store in the area of Napa Valley and Islington avenues in Vaughan.

In that case, a male entered the store and pointed at the cash register, prompting the employee behind the counter to back away.

He then allegedly took cash from the register, and then turned to nearby safe and took more cash as well as a tablet.

No one was injured in either incident, police say.

The suspect is described as a black male standing six-feet-two inches tall with a heavy build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the hood tied tight around his face. He was also wearing a black and grey plaid coat, black pants and black work boots.