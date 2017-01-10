

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released video of a suspect vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run incident that injured a 16-year-old girl in Vaughan.

The early-morning collision happened in the area of Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7 at around 6:50 a.m. on Nov. 29.

Police responded to a 911 call about a pedestrian being struck. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old girl suffering from injuries as a result of being struck by a vehicle. However the vehicle had fled the scene, heading north on Pine Valley Drive.

On Tuesday police released video of the suspect vehicle, described as a white, four-door sedan. Police said it would have been missing the driver’s side mirror after the collision.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to come forward. They are also urging the driver of the vehicle to get a lawyer and surrender to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact York Regional Police #4 District at866-876-5423, ext. 7400 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).