Surveillance video showing an 81-year-old woman being shoved to the ground while being robbed inside an Aurora bank has been released by York Regional Police on Wednesday.

Police released the video one day after releasing images of a suspect in the case.

The incident happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Monday at 15252 Yonge Street, near Wellington Street.

The security camera footage shows a woman withdrawing money from an automated teller machine.

After the transaction was complete, a man approached the victim allegedly trying to grab the cash out of her hands.

The victim resisted, resulting in the man pushing her to the ground and grabbing her money before fleeing the area on foot.

As a result of the attack, the woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Along with the video, multiple photos of the suspect involved in the incident were released by police on Tuesday in an effort to identify him.

He has been described as a five-foot-seven white man with a medium build and dark hair cut short on the sides. At the time, he was wearing a white t-shirt, dark coloured cargo short and black sunglasses.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.