

Codi Wilson and Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Video footage taken from inside a TTC bus shows Toronto police officers running after a 24-year-old man who they say escaped custody at a North York courthouse before being involved in a “violent” robbery in Rexdale on Wednesday night.

Police have been searching for Jumar Lennon since 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon after he reportedly escaped from custody at the Finch Avenue courthouse, located near Finch Avenue West and Arrow Road.

Police have not said why he was originally in custody.

Viewer video obtained by CP24 on Thursday shows a man – confirmed by police to be Lennon – running and being followed by two officers along Finch Avenue West near the courthouse.

The recorded chase took place prior to a robbery which police allege Lennon was involved in. The robbery took place on Wednesday in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 at around 11:45 p.m.

Police would not disclose what store was robbed or what items were taken but confirmed that one of the store’s employees was the victim of a “violent assault.”

The employee did not sustain any “significant” injuries, police noted.

Investigators said on Thursday morning that they will likely release video of the assault.

Lennon has been described as approximately five-foot-eight and weighs about 140 pounds. Police say he has brown eyes, a short, black afro hairstyle, a small chin beard and a moustache.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white tank top.

Investigators say if members of the public spot Lennon, they should not approach him but call 9-1-1 immediately.