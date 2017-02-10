

Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





Police have released new surveillance footage of a shooting that took place in broad daylight at the Yorkgate Mall parking lot Monday afternoon.

The video, released Friday morning, clearly shows a young teen in a white t-shirt walking through the parking lot when suddenly, someone dressed in dark clothing runs up behind him and pulls out a gun.

The video shows the young teen falling before getting up and stumbling again. In the meantime, the shooter is seen running away to an awaiting car that then fled west on Finch Avenue. The victim is able to limp away from the camera’s view.

Toronto Police Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said he was able to make his way inside the mall where several people came to his assistance and called 911.

The surveillance video showed two people walking in front of the victim when the shooting occurred. They turned around when the incident took place but appeared to continue on their way unfazed.

Sidhu said it’s possible the witnesses didn’t hear the gunshots or realize what was happening as the situation quickly unfolded.

The victim, identified as a 15-year-old male, was shot in the abdomen and rushed to hospital but his injuries are now being considered non-life-threatening.

Police say they are still looking for the suspect and runaway vehicle, described as a newer-model, dark-red, four-door car.