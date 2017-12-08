

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





The mother of a 19-year-old who was fatally shot in Hamilton fought back tears while remembering her son at a vigil held at Brock University on Friday afternoon.

Family, friends, faculty, and students gathered to remember the Yosif Al-Hasnawi, who was a first-year-medical science student at the university.

“He was a bright young man with dreams of becoming a doctor, he hoped one day to make a difference in the world,” his mother Amal Alzurufi said.

Al-Hasnawi tragically died over the weekend while trying to stop two men from harassing an older man. He had just left his mosque near Main Street East and Wentworth Street South on Saturday night when he came across the scuffle.

When he tried to intervene, he was shot and killed.

The vigil took place at the Pond Inlet in the Mackenzie Chown Complex on Brock University’s campus.

The university invited the public to attend the vigil held in memory of the teen.

Police arrested the prime suspect in Al-Hasnawi’s death on Thursday – just one day after releasing security camera images showing him sporting a new haircut.

Nineteen-year-old Dale Burningsky King was arrested at a home on King Street West in Hagersville, where investigators believe he had been hiding, by officers from both Hamilton Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police. The 55-year-old homeowner was also arrested during the takedown but police say they haven’t laid charges at this time.

The second suspect, 20-year-old James Anthony Robert Matheson, was arrested earlier in the week and charged with accessory after the fact to murder in relation to Al-Hasnawi’s death.

King appeared in a court today on a charge of second-degree murder.

The firearm believed to have been used in the incident has not yet been recovered, and the older man Al-Hasnawi tried to defend that night has not yet been located.

“There is a small sense of relief to know that he’s in custody,” Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk told reporters. “The great help we received from the community just makes our job easier. I can’t thank everyone enough for that.”

In the wake of his son’s death, Al Hasnawi’s father told CTV News Toronto that paramedics who responded to the scene told him that his son was “acting” and appeared to brush off the severity of his injuries.

“I came running after I heard the story. I saw my son thrown on the sidewalk and paramedics telling him ‘stop acting,’” Majed Al-Hasnawi said earlier this week. “The same guy asked me ‘tell him he’s ok, he has no problem.’ I said ‘no, no – there is probably interior bleeding.’ It’s just common sense, you know?

The time it took for paramedics to respond to the call and transport Al-Hasnawi to the hospital has also been called into question by the teen’s family.

“I’m very disappointed, very disappointed, it’s shocking, it should not happen especially here in Canada, it should happen,” said Al-Haswani’s mother.

Bereziuk addressed the complaints on Thursday but refused to comment outright on the conduct of the paramedics at the scene the night Al-Hasnawi died, noting that he is involved in a ministry investigation.

He did say that police records show that paramedics arrived at the scene at 9:01 p.m. and subsequently left with Al-Hasnawi in an ambulance at around 9:39 p.m.

“I wouldn’t say those are definitive numbers right now but that’s the information that I’ve reviewed at this point,” Bereziuk said.

He added that a full investigation would commence “should misconduct be identified.”

After receiving word of the complaints, Hamilton Paramedics Services launched their own investigation into the handling of the incident. Deputy Chief Russell Crocker said the Ministry of Labour and Long Term Care Investigations Branch has been notified of the ongoing investigation.