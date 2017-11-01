

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Volunteers behind a pop-up safe injection facility in Moss Park are calling on the city to help them procure a “nearby indoor space” that will allow them continue to operate throughout the winter.

The pop-up facility was set up in a large tent in the downtown park on Aug. 12 after a group of harm reduction workers grew frustrated with the slow pace of approvals for three permanent supervised injection facilities.

According to a press release, volunteers from the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance have witnessed 1,976 injections since the site opened and have stopped or reversed 85 overdoses, including a record 48 during the month of October.

The release says that volunteers have also distributed 1,246 Naxolone kits, which can be used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

“We demand the city and province take immediate action to support the sustainability of the Moss Park overdose prevention site,” the release says. “The city must work with us to procure a nearby indoor space with electricity, running water, a bathroom, and heat as soon as possible. Until then, the city should assist us in procuring a temporary construction trailer and a place to put it in the immediate vicinity.”

The Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance said that there was initially a plan to move the facility into the basement of the nearby Fred Victor Centre; however that fell through, putting the future of the site at risk.

Though the city has opened up a temporary supervised injection facility at its Victoria Street building, the release notes that the Moss Park Site should continue operating given “the ongoing number of overdoses in the area” and the significant number of people accessing services at the site.

Officials with the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the need for assistance.