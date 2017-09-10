

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Toronto-based charity is sending volunteers to St. Maarten this morning to provide aid to people in areas devastated by Hurricane Irma.

GlobalMedic’s Rapid Response Team boarded a Sunwing plane at Pearson Airport early Sunday morning and plans to provide residents in affected areas access to clean drinking water.

Volunteers will also be distributing about 1,500 hygiene kits.

“Our Rapid Response Team will distribute clean drinking water to affected families to protect their health as traditional water sources are contaminated due to the storm. The team will provide access to clean drinking water through a combination of point-of-source water purification systems, Aquatab water purification tablets, and point of use water purification units,” a news release issued by GlobalMedic read.

The group described damage to the areas of Barbuda and St. Maarten as “severe” with an estimated 90 per cent of homes damaged or destroyed.

GlobalMedic says it will also be flying unmanned aerial vehicles to capture the extent of the damage.

Sunwing is also expected to evacuate people from St. Maarten.