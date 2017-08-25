

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Environment Canada’s senior climatologist says that Toronto could be in for a warmer than normal fall but he says it won’t make up for what was a “bummer of a summer”

In an interview with CP24 on Friday, Dave Phillips said that Environment Canada’s preliminary models suggest that September, October and November could bring warmer than normal temperatures after what was a cool and rainy summer.

Phillips, however, said that the temperatures are unlike to be as warm as they were last fall and certainly won’t make up for a summer that was a disappointment for many.

“It won’t make up for the summer. Don’t expect 30 degree days in October and November. But overall we think it looks pretty good and maybe we can delay winter from coming,” he said.

Typically about a third of all summer days see some level of precipitation in Toronto but Phillips said that this year about 60 per cent of summer days have had at least some rain.

He said that the number of days in which the temperature exceeded 30 C is also down – it is currently at nine compared to 36 last summer.

“I think what happened was that jet stream. That division between the warm air and the cold air was hanging out in our backyard,” Phillips said. “There wasn’t a lot of good beer drinking weather.”

Phillips said that Toronto is in the midst of the longest stretch of weather without precipitation so far this summer with the potential for eight or nine sunny days in a row.

There is a catch, though.

The temperatures will likely be a few degrees below seasonal norms for the foreseeable future..