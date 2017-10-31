

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect who allegedly shot another man after getting into a fight outside a Tim Hortons in Brampton last week.

Police say some sort of an altercation occurred between a 55-year-old man and a male suspect in the parking lot of a plaza in the area of Queen Street East and West Drive.

The two men then ended up near Clark Boulevard and Highway 410 and it is at that location where the 55-year-old man was shot shortly before 4:30 a.m.

The victim then returned to the plaza at Queen Street East and West Drive where officers on patrol found him suffering from serious injuries.

He was rushed to hospital trauma centre where his condition was downgraded to life-threatening.

On Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Tivon Gouldbourne, 26, of Brampton.

He is wanted for attempted murder.

Investigators say he was last seen wearing a white track suit. He also may be driving a black 2014 Nissan Sentra sedan with the Ontario license plate BCWF 057. The vehicle has damage to its rear driver-side tail light.

Police say there is evidence to suggest Gouldbourne is “actively evading arrest” and may be armed.

His image was released on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2133.