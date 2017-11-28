

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police have issued a warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing in Mississauga that left a 22-year-old man dead and two others injured.

Officers responded to reports about a fight at Meadowvale Town Centre at around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.

They arrived to find three male victims suffering from stab wounds.

One of the victims, since identified as 22-year-old Heidrah Shraim, was rushed to hospital, where he died of his injuries. Two other victims were injured, but survived.

Police said Tuesday evening that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Devin Beals, of no fixed address, in connection with the stabbing. Police say Beals is wanted for first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

He is described as a black male, standing six-foot-two and weighing 190 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him is being asked to call police rather than approach him.