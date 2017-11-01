

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect in the shooting of 29-year-old Ceyon Carrington in Leslieville last year.

Carrington was on Carlaw Avenue north of Queen Street on the night of March 23, 2016 sometime before 9:51 p.m. when he was shot multiple times.

Witnesses told CP24 at the time they heard as many as seven gunshots.

Passersby attempted to keep him alive before paramedics arrived on scene.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

A man was seen leaving the area in a car after the shooting.

On Wednesday, police issued a warrant for a suspect identified as Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahim, 23, of Toronto.

He is wanted for one count of first-degree murder. Investigators released his image on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).