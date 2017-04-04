

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





York Regional Police have released images of two suspects wanted in connection with a triple shooting at a Woodbridge nightclub.

Three people were taken to hospital after shots were fired at the Cameo Lounge on Steeles Avenue West, near Weston Road, at around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

A 22-year-old Toronto man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries following the shooting. He remains in hospital and is listed as being in stable condition.

A 26-year-old Aurora woman and a 26-year-old Toronto man were also shot. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there were around 100 people inside the venue at the time of the incident, though the shooting is believed to have taken place in the parking lot.

Police said Tuesday that arrest warrants have been issued for two Toronto male suspects.

Nicholas Rhoden, 26, and 19-year-old Rushawn Anderson are both wanted for attempted murder.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots them should call 911 rather than approach them, police said.

Investigators are also trying to locate a vehicle that they say was used to flee the scene. It is described as a black, four-door 2013 Honda Accord with tinted windows and the Ontario licence plate BZMX845.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the YRP Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865