Water main break forces partial closure of Lake Shore Boulevard
Water is shown pooling on the roadway following a water main break near Lake Shore Boulevard and Palace Pier Court on Friday morning.
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, November 10, 2017 6:31AM EST
A stretch of Lake Shore Boulevard West has been closed to traffic due to a water main break.
The eastbound lanes of Lake Shore Boulevard have been closed between Parade Driver and Palace Pier Court since about 5 a.m.
The closure is due to a water main break that has resulted in significant pooling on the roadway.
It is not known how long the closure will remain in effect.