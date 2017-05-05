

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





A large crack formed on a roadway in Parkview Hills due to the wet weather, causing a portion of the asphalt to break off and fall into the ravine at Taylor Creek.

Fire crews say the crack happened shortly before 7 p.m. along the southside of Glenwood Crescent near O’Connor Drive and Woodbine Avenue.

Around four-feet of the roadway crumbled, and is still breaking off due to weather related erosion, Toronto Fire told CP24 on Friday evening.

The area has since been taped off and Public Works, which looks after the city’s infrastructure, has been called to investigate.

Authorities have asked residents in the suburban neighbourhood to avoid the area and to use caution when driving near the edge of roadways positioned on embankments.