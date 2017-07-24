

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A busy intersection in North York has been shut down due to a watermain break.

The intersection of Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road was partially closed at around 6:30 p.m. when the break sent water bubbling to the surface.

But the problem grew quickly quickly, prompting city crews to close down the entire intersection due to fears about a possible sinkhole.

Bayview Avenue has also been shut down between Hwy. 401 and York Mills Road because of the problem.

Toronto police said there appears to be significant damage to the road and it’s not clear how long the closure will last.