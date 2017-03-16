WB Gardiner Expressway reopens after car flips
A car flipped over travelling westbound on the Gardiner Expressway around 2 p.m. on Thursday. (Tomislav Stefanac/CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 2:05PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 2:34PM EDT
A car flipped over on its side, closing the westbound Gardiner Expressway at Jameson Avenue for around 30 minutes on Thursday afternoon.
Fire crews removed the car.
No one was injured during the crash, said Const. David Hopkinson, a spokesperson for Toronto police.
Investigators have not released what caused the roll over.