

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are appealing for new information in an unsolved homicide investigation dating back to 2001.

In a video appeal released Monday, Homicide Det. –Sgt. Stacy Gallant said investigators are still searching for a suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Sudarsan Velauthapillai, who was shot and killed outside his home in Etobicoke in October 2001.

According to police, Velauthapillai and his girlfriend had just arrived home from dinner at a local restaurant when the victim was ambushed as he got out of his car.

Gallant said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds in the “targeted” attack and when paramedics arrived on scene, attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Velauthapillai’s girlfriend was not injured, the homicide detective added.

Gallant said the suspect’s hat fell off of his head as he fled the scene and the item was collected as evidence in the case.

“A DNA profile was developed that investigators believe belongs to the shooter. This DNA does not currently match to any other known profile in the National DNA Data Bank. We need a name to go along with this DNA,” Gallant said.

“If you know who the shooter is, make contact with Toronto police and identify him. We have his DNA so all we need from you is his name, nothing more.”

Gallant said weeks before Velauthapillai was killed, one of his good friends was also murdered.

“The investigation revealed that the deceased (Velauthapillai ) was associated to others involved in Tamil organized crime,” Gallant added.

The suspect, Gallant said, was described at the time of the shooting as a Sri Lankan man between the ages of 20 and 25 with a medium height and weight.

The suspect may also be left-handed, police said.

Anyone with information about the cold case is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).